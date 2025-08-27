Jaguars Add Wide Receiver Depth in Trade With Lions
The Jacksonville Jaguars are acquiring veteran wide receiver Tim Patrick from the Detroit Lions on Wednesday, according to multiple reports. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero was first to report the news.
In exchange for Patrick, the Lions are receiving the Jaguars' 2026 sixth-round pick.
Patrick, 31, went undrafted in 2017 and bounced from the Baltimore Ravens to the San Francisco 49ers before landing with the Denver Broncos, where he began his career in 2018. He became a productive member of the club's receiver corps in 2020 and 2021, tallying 700-plus yards receiving in each season while racking up 11 touchdown receptions in the two seasons combined.
But in a series of unfortunate events, Patrick lost two full seasons due to non-contact injuries suffered during the summer, first a torn ACL in 2022 and then a torn Achilles in 2023. Aside from his play on the field, Patrick also developed into one of the emotional leaders on the Broncos during his tenure in Denver.
The 6'5" Patrick adds some much-needed size and depth to the Jaguars' receiver room. In addition to being productive as a pass-catcher, Patrick was one of the best run-blocking receivers in the league last season.
The San Diego native has tallied 176 receptions for 2,403 yards and 15 touchdowns in five seasons.