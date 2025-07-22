Lions Training Camp Takeaways: Jahmyr Gibbs Likely to Have a Bigger Role
ALLEN PARK, Mich. — Training camp is underway (for me), and it starts with the 15-win Lions looking to maintain their new standard after an offseason with more transition than at any point over the current regime’s four-plus years in charge. Let’s dive in …
• One change we could see with new offensive coordinator John Morton calling the plays: The Lions could ask even more of do-everything back Jahmyr Gibbs. The third-year pro was a fully engaged participant in the spring, and Morton and his staff took advantage of that by developing Gibbs at different positions, even working him through the route tree. So, yes, after a year in which the Lions’ offensive Swiss Army knife piled up 1,929 yards from scrimmage, Detroit could unlock another part of his game.
• This early in camp, it’s presumptuous to say anyone’s off to a great start—the pads won’t come on for the Lions until later this week. That said, Jameson Williams is a player that everyone I spoke with brought up as someone who’s built significant momentum into July. There’s a natural progression, of course, as a receiver who now has three full NFL seasons under his belt. As such, Williams has returned as a sharper route runner and a smarter player. But that’s not all. He also has gotten bigger and stronger, and it’s showing in how he’s getting off press coverage. He’s matured as a person, too, something visible to me during Tuesday’s practice in how he’d come off, helmet off, to young receivers while the twos and threes were out there, trying to help them out. He’ll be an interesting one to watch.
• On defense, the player to watch is Marcus Davenport. The Lions’ coaches have evaluated him in each of the past few offseasons, including ahead of free agency, and he’s showing movement, athleticism, and fluidity that he hasn’t exhibited at any point over the past three or four years. The question with him is, as it always has been, whether he can stay healthy. Still just 28, he’s missed multiple games in all seven of his NFL seasons, including his first in Detroit last year, when he was on a one-year deal, and lost for the year after tearing his triceps in Week 3. But if he’s full go? He could give the Lions the answer they’ve been looking for opposite Aidan Hutchinson (who somehow has looked even better, at least to this point, than he did before he broke his leg last fall).
• Free-agent addition to watch: CB D.J. Reed. Now eight seasons into his career, it’s apparent why Robert Saleh’s staff brought him to the Jets three years ago—after having him with the Niners—and it’s about way more than just his ability and versatility as a defensive back. Reed has already emerged as a leader in a secondary loaded with movable pieces for new coordinator Kelvin Sheppard. Reed will be joined by Brian Branch, Amik Robertson and Terrion Arnold as players with the type of position flexibility that allows Sheppard to get creative on the back end of the defense.
• If there’s a question on what’s a stacked roster, it’s on the interior of the offensive line, and that’s no small deal given the foundation that group has given Dan Campbell and GM Brad Holmes. Tate Ratledge emerging at center would help. It wasn’t Ratledge’s primary position at Georgia (he played guard, and Patriots third-round pick Jared Wilson was the center). Still, the Lions became convinced he could do it at the combine, when he showed a rock-solid ability to learn, retain and regurgitate information given to him—which, of course, is crucial at center. If Ratledge works out, and veteran Graham Glasgow (who can also play center) can solidify one of the guard spots, the question then becomes whether someone such as 2024 sixth-round pick Christian Mahogany can settle in opposite him.