Lions vs. Packers: Three Bold Predictions as Thanksgiving Football Kicks Off in Detroit
Thanksgiving’s slate of NFL football will begin where it always does—Detroit, Mich.—on Thursday afternoon as the Lions will welcome the Packers to Ford Field.
Green Bay enters the holiday 7–3–1, on a two-game winning streak, and right in the mix for one of the NFC’s wild card spots heading into the postseason. Even without elite play from their quarterback lately, which we’ll get to, the Packers have been able to continue tallying W’s thanks to some solid defensive showings—led by offseason acquisition Micah Parsons.
The Lions, meanwhile, are 7–4 through 11 weeks, but have traded wins and losses over their last six games and currently sit on the outside of the playoff picture. Even after Dan Campbell took over permanent play-calling duties from coordinator John Morton, the Detroit offense put up a lowly nine points two weeks ago, and could use a spark heading into the stretch run of the 2025 campaign.
Much like almost every game remaining in the NFL season, there’s plenty on the line as we begin Turkey Day in Detroit. Here are three bold predictions for Lions vs. Packers.
Jordan Love will get back on track with a three-plus touchdown day
As mentioned above, the Packers haven’t got the best play lately out of quarterback Jordan Love. Over the course of the last four weeks, the 2020 first round pick has accounted for just two touchdowns while notching a passer rating of over 90.0 just once—and Green Bay’s offense has averaged just 15.6 points per game over that span.
This Lions defense they'll be up against this week can be had, however. Just last week, they allowed Jameis Winston to throw for 366 yards and two touchdowns on them—while wide receiver Gunner Olszewski tossed another in a trick play—and earlier this season, Love had his way with them to the tune of a 73% completion percentage and two scores.
The Packers are going to need Love to snap back into it if they want to make a run this season, and that’s what I expect him to do on Thursday afternoon. Look for Love to hurl three-plus touchdown passes for the third time this season, getting his offense on track.
Amon-Ra St. Brown will tally 150-plus yards and two touchdowns
Speaking of getting back on track, Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown did exactly that in his team’s win over the Giants last Sunday.
After failing to log a 100-yard game in over five weeks, the 26-year-old went off against New York to the tune of nine catches, a season-high 149 yards, and a score to help Detroit mount a comeback victory.
Oftentimes, St. Brown’s star shines brightest when it matters most and—even against a Packers secondary allowing just 182.3 yards per game in the air—look for that trend to continue on Thursday. I’m predicting Amon-Ra to go for a 150-plus, and find the end zone twice in what turns into a high-scoring affair.
Packers will win a shootout as the Lions' postseason hopes dwindle
This one has shootout written all over it.
Over their last five meetings, the Lions and Packers have combined to average just under 50 points per game, while Detroit holds a slight edge with a 3–2 record in that span.
The Lions are averaging the second-most points per game in the NFL this season at 29.6—a number Green Bay will have to keep pace with if they want to leave Detroit with a win. Knowing that both teams need every win they can get down the stretch to stay in the playoff mix, expect a high-scoring affair.
In the end, I’m predicting the Packers to escape with a 34–30 victory.