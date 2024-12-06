Lions' Za'Darius Smith Has Electric Celebration After Sacking Packers QB Jordan Love
New Detroit Lions defensive end Za'Darius Smith entered Thursday night's NFC North game against the Green Bay Packers looking for revenge, as he previously played three seasons for the green and yellow.
He delivered his wish pretty much immediately on the Packers' first offensive play of the game. As Green Bay quarterback Jordan Love was looking to throw the ball on the first play, Smith came from the side and sacked Love for a loss of seven yards.
It's safe to say that Smith was fired up after his sack. Smith got up, then crawled on the ground and then flexed during his celebration of the sack. This only hyped the Ford Field crowd up more. It was Smith's eighth sack of the 2024 season.
Smith was traded to the Lions on Nov. 5 after playing nine games for the Cleveland Browns this season. He's making his way around the NFC North, as he starred for the Packers from 2019 to '21, and joined the Minnesota Vikings in 2022.
We'll see what his "revenge" game has in store for Smith the rest of the way.