Lisa Simpson Smoked Cowboys' Defense on 'MNF' Broadcast, and Fans Had Lots of Jokes
In the 2024 season alone, the Dallas Cowboys got blown out by Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions, badly beaten by Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles, and…smoked by Lisa Simpson on primetime television.
During the Cowboys’ 27-20 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football, the alternate Simpsons broadcast of the game turned into a surprisingly entertaining fixture, albeit at Dallas’ expense.
With the NFL matchup set in the widely beloved animated universe, the ever-precocious Lisa Simpson immediately wowed fans as Bengals running back Chase Brown, who scored an early touchdown at Springfield Atoms Stadium.
Then, in the fourth quarter with the game on the line, Lisa would step up for Cincinnati yet again.
Lisa, now Bengals star Ja’Marr Chase, caught a pass from Bart/Joe Burrow at the Cowboys’ 30-yard line and then torched—literally, she left a trail of fire—the Cowboys’ defense for what would be the game-winning touchdown.
Here's Drew Carter on the electric call:
"Bart will throw, it's Lisa, puts her foot in the ground! Leaves her dad in the dust! And says if anyone needs me, I'll be in the end zone!"
Fans loved seeing Lisa embarrass the Cowboys on Monday night:
Somewhere, a sinister-looking Jerry Jones is saying, "Excellent." All part of the master plan, no doubt.