Longtime Browns, NFL Announcer Jim Donovan Steps Down Amid Cancer Recurrence
When the Cleveland Browns begin their season on Sept. 8, they will be without a team legend.
Longtime Browns play-by-play announcer Jim Donovan has called his last game for the team's radio network, he announced in a Thursday afternoon statement. Donovan, 68, has been dealing with cancer on and off for more than 20 years.
"My cancer is a defiant opponent and it has returned and very aggressively," Donovan said in a statement. "This will require me to devote everything I have in me to continue the fight and my family and I are committed to doing that."
Donovan is an icon in and around Cleveland—having called games since Cleveland's 1999 return to the NFL—and has a national profile from previous work with NBC.
From 1987 to 1997, Donovan called NFL games nationally for the network while working for Cleveland's NBC affiliate. He also provided commentary for the Olympics and the World Cup.
The Browns are scheduled to open their season against the Dallas Cowboys, and Donovan noted he'll "be watching and listening."