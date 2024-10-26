SI

Longtime Browns Radio Announcer Jim Donovan Dies After Lengthy Cancer Battle

The beloved Cleveland-area broadcaster handled a number of national assignments as well.

Patrick Andres

Jim Donovan in 2019.
Jim Donovan in 2019. / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Jim Donovan—the longtime radio play-by-play announcer for the Cleveland Browns—died Friday in Cleveland, the Browns announced Saturday. He was 68.

"Jim provided so much joy and love to this city. His steady presence on the radio for Browns games and on television for nightly news made it feel like he was an extended family member for all those that tuned in," Cleveland said in a statement. "His signature calls will be forever embedded in Browns history."

Donovan battled chronic lymphocytic leukemia on and off for decades, and announced his immediate retirement from calling Browns games on Aug. 29.

He served as Cleveland's radio play-by-play announcer from its 1999 return to 2023.

The Boston native called NFL games on national television for NBC from 1987 to '97. He also worked two Olympics and the 1994 World Cup.

On a day-to-day basis, Donovan served as a sports and news anchor for WKYC-TV in Cleveland from 1986 to 2024.

