Longtime Cowboys Reporter Ed Werder Is Leaving ESPN
After nearly 30 years working the Dallas Cowboys beat for ESPN, Ed Werder is moving on.
The longtime reporter announced on his X (formerly Twitter) account Thursday that his time covering America's Team for ESPN has come to an end. However, he is not done covering the NFL and is already looking for his next opportunity.
"For 26 years I've had the privilege of reporting on the NFL and the Dallas Cowboys while holding an ESPN microphone. But that time is coming to an end," he wrote. "I will immediately begin considering other opportunities to continue my work covering the NFL."
Werder's full statement can be found below.
The news comes as a big surprise. Werder, as noted, has been at the Worldwide Leader for nearly three decades covering arguably the most popular team in American sports. As a result of the constant desire for Cowboys news and coverage, Werder was a cornerstone of ESPN's NFL programming for his entire stint. Training camp will not feel the same without his live hits in the Texas heat.
ESPN has seen a slew of high-profile departures over the last few years due to cost-cutting measures across the board. Last summer, for example, Max Kellerman, Jeff Van Gundy, and Jalen Rose all left the network. Now Werder will join them.
The network will have to move quickly to secure Werder's successor. The Cowboys are entering a pivotal season that Jerry Jones has declared on numerous occasions is an "all-in" year, and Dak Prescott contract negotiations (or lack thereof) are an ongoing talking point. There are months to go before meaningful football is played, but the 'Boys are going to be a primary source of engagement for ESPN this summer.
It will be interesting, in the meantime, to see where Werder ends up. An experienced Cowboys reporter is an incredibly valuable resource for any organization covering the NFL and there are more places than ever for Werder to find a new home.
Werder was a familiar face at ESPN for many, many years. This is a legendary run coming to an end.