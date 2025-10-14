SI

Longtime Jets Center Nick Mangold Asks Public For Help Finding Kidney Donor

The 41-year-old announced he's undergoing dialysis while dealing with chronic kidney disease.

Mike Kadlick

Nick Mangold played for the Jets from 2006 to '16.
Nick Mangold played for the Jets from 2006 to '16. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
In this story:

Longtime Jets center Nick Mangold took to social media on Tuesday afternoon asking for help finding a kidney donor for himself.

In a graphic posted to his X (formerly Twitter) account, the 41-year-old revealed that he's long been dealing with a genetic disease that has led to chronic kidney failure. Mangold added that he's now undergoing dialysis and is in need of a kidney transplant—which will require a donor with type O blood.

Here's a look at his full message, which he directed to both the Jets' and his alma mater Ohio State Buckeyes' communities:

For those willing to help, Mangold asks that you go to https://columbiasurgery.org/kidney-transplant, click the link that says "I WANT TO DONATE MY KIDNEY", and use his full name, Nicholas Mangold, and his birthday, 1/13/1984.

Mangold was selected by the Jets out of Ohio State in the first round of the 2006 NFL draft and spent 11 seasons with the club. He was a two-time First-team All-Pro, a one-time Second-team All-Pro and a seven-time Pro Bowler.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Mike Kadlick
MIKE KADLICK

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

Home/NFL