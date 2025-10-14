Longtime Jets Center Nick Mangold Asks Public For Help Finding Kidney Donor
Longtime Jets center Nick Mangold took to social media on Tuesday afternoon asking for help finding a kidney donor for himself.
In a graphic posted to his X (formerly Twitter) account, the 41-year-old revealed that he's long been dealing with a genetic disease that has led to chronic kidney failure. Mangold added that he's now undergoing dialysis and is in need of a kidney transplant—which will require a donor with type O blood.
Here's a look at his full message, which he directed to both the Jets' and his alma mater Ohio State Buckeyes' communities:
For those willing to help, Mangold asks that you go to https://columbiasurgery.org/kidney-transplant, click the link that says "I WANT TO DONATE MY KIDNEY", and use his full name, Nicholas Mangold, and his birthday, 1/13/1984.
Mangold was selected by the Jets out of Ohio State in the first round of the 2006 NFL draft and spent 11 seasons with the club. He was a two-time First-team All-Pro, a one-time Second-team All-Pro and a seven-time Pro Bowler.