Mac Jones Hilariously Shrugged Off Hit From Defender After Second TD Pass vs. Rams
Mac Jones is putting on a show for the 49ers on Thursday night.
Through the first two quarters of his team's Week 5 contest against the Rams, the former first-round pick went 15-of-23 passing for 179 yards and two touchdowns—including the below score on a flat route from Christian McCaffrey.
After the back crossed the goal line and gave San Francisco a 13-0 lead, Jones looked to be hit by Los Angeles linebacker Byron Young. The quarterback quickly shrugged it off (literally) before having some words for the defender.
Here's a look at the exchange:
As the NFL insinuates in their tweet, Jones was clearly feeling himself. And how could he not, considering the first half he put together?
Jones is starting for San Francisco in place of starter Brock Purdy, who is dealing with a turf toe injury he suffered in Week 1. He led the 49ers to two wins in Weeks 2 and 3—which included a game-winning drive over the Cardinals—while throwing for 563 yards, four touchdowns, and just one interception.
With another victory over the division rival Rams, you have to wonder if the former 15th pick will leave the 49ers with a more permanent decision to make about their future at quarterback.