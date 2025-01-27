Magic Johnson ‘Mad’ After Commanders' Loss, but Had Classy Message for Eagles
The Washington Commanders' season came to an end on Sunday after falling short in the NFC championship against the rival Philadelphia Eagles.
Commanders minority owner Magic Johnson has never shied away from airing out his thoughts after a big game, and he did just that in the aftermath of the conference title game. Johnson admitted he was "mad" about the loss, but classily congratulated the Eagles on their victory.
"I hate losing so I’m mad that my Commanders lost but congratulations to the Philadelphia Eagles for advancing to the Super Bowl. My Commanders hurt our chances of winning the game today with 3 fumbles and too many penalties," wrote Johnson on X, formerly Twitter.
He ended his message on a positive note, declaring boldly that––despite the loss––the Commanders are back.
"I want to thank all the Commanders players, coaching staff, fans, and my great Commanders partners on a very good season! The [Commanders] are back!"
Johnson didn't try to hide his disappointment over the team's playoff exit, but made clear that he feels the future is bright for the Commanders following the franchise's deepest playoff run since the 1991 season.