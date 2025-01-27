Eagles Fans Classily Celebrated Zach Ertz As He Left Field After NFC Championship
Veteran Washington Commanders tight end Zach Ertz spent the first 8.5 seasons of his NFL career with the Philadelphia Eagles so it was a homecoming of sorts as those two teams squared off in the NFC championship game. Ertz was the Commanders' most productive receiver in the contest, hauling in 11 passes for 104 yards but that did little to make things competitive as the Eagles waltzed into the Super Bowl with a 55-24 victory.
The euphoric Lincoln Financial Field found time amid their postgame celebration to give Ertz a hero's send-off as he left the field disappointed.
Ertz made sure to acknowledge the crowd as they showed him love in a far more friendly interaction than, say, the one the Philadelphia faithful had with visiting Jared Verse last weekend.
The three-time Pro Bowler returned to play in all 17 of Washington's regular season games and was a top option for Jayden Daniels during the Commanders' three-game playoff run. He'll turn 35 next November and the future is always murky when a player gets to such an age but there's a chance he'll have a chance at revenge in 2025 as both NFC East rivals figure to be serious contenders.