Malik Nabers Earned On-Field Praise From Myles Garrett After Electric TD Catch
The New York Giants picked up their first win of the season on Sunday, taking down the Cleveland Browns 21–15. No one impressed more throughout the game than the Giants' prized rookie Malik Nabers, who put up some huge numbers during his first taste of NFL victory.
After hauling in one of the most impressive touchdown grabs of the entire 2024 season, Nabers received some praise from Browns star edge rusher Myles Garrett, who couldn't help but compliment the rookie's snag in the end zone.
"Malik! You're a bad boy. Keep doing your thing," said Garrett to Nabers, shaking his hand on the field.
You're doing something right when a five-time Pro Bowl defensive end stops you in your tracks like that.
Nabers had the best game of his career on Sunday, racking up eight receptions for 78 yards and two touchdowns. He's left a strong impression on Garrett, who told him as much during their brief conversation on the field.