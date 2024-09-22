Malik Nabers Made Impressive NFL History While Propelling Giants to First Win
The New York Giants are back in the win column for the first time since Week 18 of last season, having defeated the Cleveland Browns 21–15 on Sunday.
Rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers had a huge impact for the offense in their win over the Browns, leading the team with eight receptions on 12 targets and hauling in two touchdown grabs.
Nabers's NFL career is off to a historic start, as the 21-year-old became the first player in league history to record 20+ receptions, 250+ receiving yards and three or more touchdown catches in their first three games, per NFL researcher Tony Holzman-Escareno.
On the year, Nabers is already up to 23 receptions, 271 yards and three touchdowns, having emerged as the clear cut No. 1 option in New York's offense. The Giants selected Nabers with the No. 6 pick in the 2024 NFL draft out of LSU, and he's already proving to be well worth the hefty investment.
Since their struggles in Week 1, Daniel Jones has avoided throwing an interception in each of the last two games. He's relied heavily on his connection with Nabers so far, targeting the prized rookie 37 times throughout the first three weeks of the campaign.
Nabers and New York's next test awaits in Week 4 when the team takes on the Dallas Cowboys at home on Thursday night.