Malik Nabers Had Funny Line About Giants' Instability At QB Amid Jaxson Dart Change-Up
In just his second year as a Giants wide receiver, standout sophomore Malik Nabers has caught passes from five different quarterbacks: Daniel Jones, Tommy DeVito, Drew Lock, Tim Boyle and Russell Wilson.
On Sunday, when the 0-3 Giants play the 3-0 Chargers, he'll add rookie Jaxson Dart to that list.
Dart's QB1 debut comes as part of Wilson's demotion—the 36-year-old veteran offered up poor performances in two of the Giants' three games so far, none of which they've won.
But Nabers, one of the best and brightest pieces of the New York offense, does not sound pressed about the change, especially considering the instability he suffered through in his rookie year.
Asked what he learned from the quarterback switch-ups in his first year in the league that could inform this swap now, Nabers delivered a funny and kind-of baller line in response: "They gonna find a way to get No. 1 the ball."
Watch that below:
Of course, he is correct. Nabers led the Giants in receiving yards last season with 1,204, which was roughly 500 yards more than second-place Wan'Dale Robinson with 699. He also leads the pack so far in 2025, with 251.
The bottom line: Whoever is throwing passes for Big Blue, they're getting them to Nabers. And at this point, he knows that.