Malik Nabers Reacts to Jaxson Dart Replacing Russell Wilson As Giants Starting QB
A number of Giants players spoke to the media Wednesday for the first time since it was reported that New York is benching Russell Wilson for Jaxson Dart. Following an 0-3 start and uninspiring play from Wilson on Sunday, the Giants are turning to their rookie quarterback ahead of their game against the Chargers.
Wide receiver Malik Nabers, who is expected to be Dart's No. 1 target, shared some thoughts on Dart after he was named the starter.
"I got time spent with him through the season, offseason," Nabers said. "I'm going to support him, support everyone that's in the offense. We've got a job to do and we gonna continue to play football."
"He's been supportive. I've never seen him not supportive," Nabers said of Dart's presence on the sidelines through three games. "He always continued to talk, talking to me on the sideline. Whether it was the last game, he was like, 'Did you see that look? Did you sit down? Yeah I think that was the best option on that.' Continues to stay in the game, hearing the thoughts of his receivers of what kind of routes and how we see that. I think he's done a great job of picking our brains, making sure he's ready for when his name is called."
Outside of Nabers, wide receiver Darius Slayton said of Dart, “I think he’s got all the skills you need to be a successful QB," per Madelyn Burke.
Receiver Wan'Dale Robinson, who noted much of the team found out about the quarterback change on Twitter, said, "I definitely think he's going to bring some juice out there."
“Jaxson, he was my favorite coming out of the draft. I like his game, confident dude," Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence said. "He’s not just an average guy … I don’t think nobody can take his swagger."
As Dart takes over the starting job, he's looking to be a spark for a team that is in need of some offensive firepower after a disappointing loss to the Chiefs. While Wilson played well in the team's loss to the Cowboys, he otherwise wasn't effective enough vs. either the Chiefs or Commanders, and Dart will be tasked with helping the offense improve.