Malik Nabers' Incredible First Half vs. Browns Blew NFL Fans Away
New York Giants receiver Malik Nabers had quite an incredible first half during Sunday's game vs. the Cleveland Browns.
The rookie scored two touchdowns during the last two minutes of the second quarter. And, both were pretty impressive.
Nabers caught the first touchdown thrown by quarterback Daniel Jones in the back left corner of the end zone. He twirled and caught the ball before falling, but he made sure to land both feet in the end zone before falling. It was quite the heroic play.
It wasn't just his touchdown on this drive that wowed fans, though. He caught a 28-yard pass from Jones through the hands of Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr.
His second touchdown was caught in the middle of the end zone for five yards. He's already scored three touchdowns in his young NFL career, and he is now the first NFL player to have 20 receptions and 3 receiving touchdowns in their first 3 games in league history, per ESPN Stats & Info. He is also now the youngest receiver in NFL history to have two touchdowns in one game at 21 years and 56 days old.
NFL fans were stunned by Nabers's early performance on Sunday.