Malik Nabers Issues One Very Clear Warning When Asked About WRs Being 'Divas'
New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers was a focal point of the offense during his rookie season, though that doesn't mean there weren't some games that he felt he wasn't being utilized enough.
During an appearance on Carmelo Anthony's 7PM in Brooklyn podcast, Nabers discussed his mindset about getting balls thrown his way, and why he doesn't hide his frustration when he wasn't as involved as he'd like to be.
"I ain't gonna speak on all receivers, but I'm gonna speak on––F-- it, I'm speaking on all receivers,” Nabers said when Anthony asked about the notion that NFL wide receivers are divas. “We all feel the same way. We don't like not getting the ball."
Nabers made abundantly clear that mindset wasn't going to dissipate heading into this sophomore season in the pros.
"You told me I was getting the ball, I'm getting open and I'm not getting that pill? We've got a problem. We've got a problem. . . . I ain't playing about that ball," he said.
Nabers received plenty of looks during his rookie campaign, starring for what was generally a talent-lacking New York offense. He was targeted 170 times and made 109 receptions for 1,204 yards and seven touchdowns while appearing in 15 games in 2024. He didn't receive fewer than seven targets in a single game all year, and he'll be expecting similar levels of production with Russell Wilson set to take over under center for the Giants.