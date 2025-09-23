Malik Nabers’s ‘Quarterback’ Quote Resurfaces After Giants Make Jaxson Dart Starter
The Jaxson Dart era is officially underway for the Giants, who are winless so far in 2025 and seemingly desperate to turn the ship around.
On Tuesday, New York officially announced Dart will start Week 4 vs. the Chargers instead of veteran Russell Wilson. It's not clear whether the rookie quarterback will retain starting duties for the rest of the season, but it is apparent the Giants' brass is looking to shake things up to try and rescue what might otherwise be another lost season.
Dart will look to immediately develop chemistry with star wide receiver Malik Nabers, who had a big game against the Cowboys in Week 2 but followed that up with a two-catch performance against the Chiefs.
Nabers, also a former first-round pick, managed to record over 1,200 receiving yards in his rookie campaign last season, when the Giants cycled through three starting signal-callers (Daniel Jones, Drew Lock and Tommy DeVito) and finished 3-14.
After one particularly bad loss in November, Nabers offered a blunt quote about the team's struggles:
"It ain't the quarterback. Same outcome when we had DJ [Daniel Jones] at quarterback," Nabers told reporters. "Take a look. It ain't the quarterback."
When asked what he thought the problem was, Nabers said he "didn't know." He added, "Everybody know better than me."
Some fans at the time interpreted Nabers's comments as a subtle shot at the coaching staff. Brian Daboll is currently in his fourth season as head coach of the Giants and has just 18 wins in that span.
In light of Nabers's resurfaced quote, one could argue this is all a bit presumptuous with Dart yet to take the field for his first ever NFL start. The Giants will host the Chargers on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.