Malik Nabers Posts Message After Sustaining Concussion in Giants' Loss to Cowboys
There was plenty of cause for concern for rookie receiver Malik Nabers in the aftermath of the New York Giants' 20–15 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday Night Football.
Nabers exited the game in the fourth quarter with what was later diagnosed as a concussion. He didn't speak with the media after the Giants' loss—as is NFL protocol for players with concussions—but he did log onto social media to let everyone know that all is well.
"All good," Nabers wrote on his Instagram Story. "Thanks for all the prayers!"
With 3:30 to play in the fourth quarter and the Giants facing a fourth-and-6, quarterback Daniel Jones targeted Nabers down the sideline. Nabers got his hands on the football but didn't complete the catch, and he was slow to get up after landing awkwardly on the turf.
Nabers eventually walked off the field and was in the locker room for the final few minutes of the game. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport later reported that Nabers was diagnosed with a concussion.
The 21-year-old tallied 12 receptions for 115 receiving yards against the Cowboys on Thursday night, boosting his total to 35 receptions for 386 yards and three touchdowns this season.
Nabers's message on Instagram means nothing for his status for the Giants' Week 5 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks on Oct. 6, but the 10 days in between games should help his recovery.