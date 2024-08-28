Malik Nabers Receives Permission to Wear Giants' Previously Retired No. 1 Jersey
Malik Nabers was expected to wear the No. 9 jersey during his rookie season with the New York Giants, but that won't be the case after all.
In a statement released on Wednesday, the Giants announced that Nabers would instead be rocking with the previously retired No. 1 jersey, which belonged to franchise legend Ray Flaherty.
It's quite a significant number change, in that Flaherty's No. 1 jersey was the first ever retired in professional football, having been immortalized after he helped the Giants win the NFL championship in the 1934 season.
"Thank you to the Flaherty family for allowing me to wear Number 1 for the New York Giants. I understand the responsibility, and I will do everything in my power to honor the Flaherty family and this organization. I will wear the number with great pride. I can't wait to start the season," Nabers said in a statement released by the team.
New York selected Nabers with the No. 6 pick in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft. He was the second wide receiver taken in the draft, and resembles the earliest draft pick the Giants have ever spent on a wideout. Now, the team is un-retiring the No. 1 jersey for him, and indication of their faith in the young rookie.