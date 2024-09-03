'ManningCast' 2024 Season Schedule: Every Week the ESPN Alternate Cast Will Air
The popular simulcast known as the "Manningcast" is set to return during Week 1 of the 2024 NFL season.
NFL brothers Peyton and Eli Manning host the ESPN2 simulcast and include special guests each week to help break down the Monday night game. This year, the "Manningcast" will broadcast in 11 different weeks for 12 different games. Typically, the show runs for just 10 weeks throughout the season.
The show announced all of the 12 games for this season on Tuesday through a 10-minute musical video on social media. If you don't want to watch the full video, here's a quick rundown of the games highlighted in the "Manningcast" this season.
Week
Date
Matchup
TV Channel
1
Monday, Sept. 9
New York Jets at San Francisco 49ers
ESPN2, ESPN+
2
Monday, Sept. 16
Atlanta Falcons at Philadelphia Eagles
ESPN2
5
Monday, Oct. 6
New Orleans Saints at Kansas City Chiefs
ESPN2
6
Monday, Oct. 14
Buffalo Bills at New York Jets
ESPN2
7
Monday, Oct. 21
Baltimore Ravens at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ESPN2, ESPN+
7
Monday, Oct. 21
Los Angeles Chargers at Arizona Cardinals
ESPN+
8
Monday, Oct. 28
New York Giants at Pittsburgh Steelers
ESPN2, ESPN+
9
Monday, Nov. 4
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Kansas City Chiefs
ESPN2
11
Monday, Nov. 18
Houston Texans at Dallas Cowboys
ESPN2
12
Monday, Nov. 25
Baltimore Ravens at Los Angeles Chargers
ESPN2
14
Monday, Dec. 9
Cincinnati Bengals at Dallas Cowboys
ESPN2, ESPN+
Wild Card
Monday, Jan. 13
TBD
ESPN2, ESPN+
The repeat of last year's Week 1 Monday Night Football game between the New York Jets and San Francisco 49ers will kick off the "Manningcast" this year. In last year's game, Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers tore his Achilles on the first drive and missed the entire NFL season.
The reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs will host two of the "Manningcast" games this season. The Dallas Cowboys, Baltimore Ravens, Los Angeles Chargers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jets will also appear twice.
Monday, Oct. 21 will showcase two back-to-back games on Monday night, with the second game being shown solely on ESPN+.
The "Manningcast" will also broadcast a wild card playoff game in January.
