SI

'ManningCast' 2024 Season Schedule: Every Week the ESPN Alternate Cast Will Air

Brothers Peyton and Eli Manning will break down 12 games this NFL season.

Madison Williams

Feb 4, 2024; Orlando, FL, USA; NFC coach Eli Manning and AFC coach Peyton Manning react after the 2024 Pro Bowl at Camping World Stadium.
Feb 4, 2024; Orlando, FL, USA; NFC coach Eli Manning and AFC coach Peyton Manning react after the 2024 Pro Bowl at Camping World Stadium. / nathan ray seebeck-usa today sports

The popular simulcast known as the "Manningcast" is set to return during Week 1 of the 2024 NFL season.

NFL brothers Peyton and Eli Manning host the ESPN2 simulcast and include special guests each week to help break down the Monday night game. This year, the "Manningcast" will broadcast in 11 different weeks for 12 different games. Typically, the show runs for just 10 weeks throughout the season.

The show announced all of the 12 games for this season on Tuesday through a 10-minute musical video on social media. If you don't want to watch the full video, here's a quick rundown of the games highlighted in the "Manningcast" this season.

Week

Date

Matchup

TV Channel

1

Monday, Sept. 9

New York Jets at San Francisco 49ers

ESPN2, ESPN+

2

Monday, Sept. 16

Atlanta Falcons at Philadelphia Eagles

ESPN2

5

Monday, Oct. 6

New Orleans Saints at Kansas City Chiefs

ESPN2

6

Monday, Oct. 14

Buffalo Bills at New York Jets

ESPN2

7

Monday, Oct. 21

Baltimore Ravens at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

ESPN2, ESPN+

7

Monday, Oct. 21

Los Angeles Chargers at Arizona Cardinals

ESPN+

8

Monday, Oct. 28

New York Giants at Pittsburgh Steelers

ESPN2, ESPN+

9

Monday, Nov. 4

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Kansas City Chiefs

ESPN2

11

Monday, Nov. 18

Houston Texans at Dallas Cowboys

ESPN2

12

Monday, Nov. 25

Baltimore Ravens at Los Angeles Chargers

ESPN2

14

Monday, Dec. 9

Cincinnati Bengals at Dallas Cowboys

ESPN2, ESPN+

Wild Card

Monday, Jan. 13

TBD

ESPN2, ESPN+

The repeat of last year's Week 1 Monday Night Football game between the New York Jets and San Francisco 49ers will kick off the "Manningcast" this year. In last year's game, Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers tore his Achilles on the first drive and missed the entire NFL season.

The reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs will host two of the "Manningcast" games this season. The Dallas Cowboys, Baltimore Ravens, Los Angeles Chargers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jets will also appear twice.

Monday, Oct. 21 will showcase two back-to-back games on Monday night, with the second game being shown solely on ESPN+.

The "Manningcast" will also broadcast a wild card playoff game in January.

More of the Latest Around the NFL

feed

Published |Modified
Madison Williams

MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

Home/NFL