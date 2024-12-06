The ’ManningCast’ Is Bringing Out Some Heavy Hitters As Guests for Regular Season Finale
The final ManningCast of the NFL regular season is set for this Monday night when the Dallas Cowboys host the Cincinnati Bengals.
To celebrate the occasion, the Manning bros are breaking out some big guests. Per Awful Announcing, John Legend and Cris Collinsworth are both set to make appearances on the ManningCast during Monday night’s game.
Legend will join a strong cast of actors and musicians that have been guests of the show throughout the season, including Adam Sandler, Paul Rudd, Will Arnett, and brothers Luke and Owen Wilson. In Collinsworth, the Manning brothers get a top commentator from a rival network to show up on the ESPN airwaves.
The biggest must-see moment of the broadcast though might be if/when Bill Belichick, who has appeared on every edition of the ManningCast so far this year, shows up, as it might be a place for him to address his recent meeting with North Carolina and his future coaching prospects, be them in college or back in the NFL.
While it’s the regular season finale for the ManningCast, the brothers will still be in the booth for one more game before the football year comes to a close, with Peyton and Eli set to host their altcast one more time during the wild-card round of the postseason.
After opening the year with a broadway musical number, how will they close out the show?