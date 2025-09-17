Marcus Mariota Offers Advice to Jayden Daniels About Playing Through Injury in Week 3
Jayden Daniels is questionable to take the field for the Washington Commanders in Week 3 while dealing with a knee sprain, but it appears he's doing all he can in order to suit up with his teammates against the Raiders on Sunday.
If Daniels can't play for the first time in his career, Marcus Mariota would be in line to draw the start for Washington. In the days leading up to Sunday's game, Mariota reportedly offered some sage advice to Daniels, encouraging the young quarterback to trust his body when making a decision as to whether he will play.
"If you feel like you can do what you normally do, then go for it." Mariota told Daniels, via JP Finlay of NBC Sports.
Mariota told reporters that he's confident he's earned the trust of his teammates and would be able to deliver a strong performance if Daniels can't go.
"The way Ive been preparing for years gives me the confidence I can step out there and play well," he said.
Mariota, like Daniels, was the No. 2 pick in the draft when he entered the NFL. He's been a backup for most of his career, but has been thrust into the starting role on occasion, including a 13-game stint for the Falcons in 2022. While he's not panned out as a star in the league, Mariota is one of the most reliable backups in the business, and he doesn't seem to lack any confidence about potentially starting on Sunday.
The Commanders may want to play it safe with Daniels, who isn't expected to return to practice until Friday. The young quarterback will ultimately make the decision he thinks is best for himself and the team, but he's got Mariota in his ear ensuring him that things will be under control if he can't take the field.