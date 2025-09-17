Jayden Daniels Injury Update: Dan Quinn Hints When Commanders QB Could Return
It's looking increasingly like Jayden Daniels won't be starting for the Commanders in Week 3.
Daniels sprained his left knee during the fourth quarter of Washington's loss to the Packers in Week 2. He has yet to practice. Commanders head coach Dan Quinn addressed his status when meeting with the media on Wednesday.
"Jayden had a good rehab session today, he also threw out on the field," Quinn said. "He won't practice today, and as we get into Friday, I'll give you an assessment of where we're at, after we get through practice on Friday."
Quinn added that the team was having to hold Daniels back from doing too much because of his competitive nature. The injury was previously described as "truly day to day."
If Daniels isn't practicing until Friday, it's likely a safe bet the team will hold him out of its Week 3 matchup with the Raiders. The second-year quarterback had a noticeable limp after the matchup with the Packers. That would turn the reins of the offense over to veteran backup Marcus Mariota.
Daniels has struggled to start the season. In two games, he has completed 59.7% of his passes for 433 yards, with three touchdowns and no interceptions. His passer rating (90.8) and QBR (39.0) are both well below the marks he set during his Offensive Rookie of the Year campaign in 2024.
The Commanders enter Week 3 at 1-1 and will host the Raiders on Sunday.