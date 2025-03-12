SI

Veteran QB Marcus Mariota's Full Contract Details in New Deal With Commanders

Mariota re-signed with Washington to remain the primary backup to Jayden Daniels.

Mike McDaniel

Veteran quarterback Marcus Mariota has re-signed with the Washington Commanders.
Veteran quarterback Marcus Mariota has re-signed with the Washington Commanders. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington Commanders are re-signing veteran quarterback Marcus Mariota to a one-year, $8 million deal, according to a report from NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Mariota was the primary backup to starting quarterback Jayden Daniels last season, and with his new contract, will remain in that role.

The 10-year veteran played in three games last season for Washington, completing 34 of his 44 passes for 364 yards and four touchdowns to zero interceptions.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Mike McDaniel
MIKE MCDANIEL

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

Home/NFL