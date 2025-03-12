Veteran QB Marcus Mariota's Full Contract Details in New Deal With Commanders
Mariota re-signed with Washington to remain the primary backup to Jayden Daniels.
The Washington Commanders are re-signing veteran quarterback Marcus Mariota to a one-year, $8 million deal, according to a report from NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
Mariota was the primary backup to starting quarterback Jayden Daniels last season, and with his new contract, will remain in that role.
The 10-year veteran played in three games last season for Washington, completing 34 of his 44 passes for 364 yards and four touchdowns to zero interceptions.
