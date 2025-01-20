SI

NFL Fans Scolded Ravens' Mark Andrews for Costly Move on Late Fumble vs. Bills

Kristen Wong

Screengrab on Twitter/ @NFL
The Baltimore Ravens were on their way to a comeback late in Sunday's divisional round game against the Buffalo Bills when one of their most trusted players gave up the ball.

Ravens star tight end Mark Andrews reeled in a pass from Lamar Jackson near mid-field and had yards of empty space around him. Rather than go down or run vertically down the field, Andrews tried to juke a Bills defender and run laterally.

The move badly backfired, as Bills linebacker Terrel Bernard saw a golden opportunity to punch the ball out and force the fumble. Bernard would recover it, too, giving the Bills possession with a 24-19 lead and with little less than nine minutes to go.

It marked Andrews's first turnover since 2019, but it couldn't have come at a worse time.

Fans questioned Andrews for playing loose with the ball when his team needed him the most:

The Bills would hold on to win the game, 27-25, punching their ticket to the AFC championship.

