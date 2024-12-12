Mark Davis Has Vague Timetables For His Coach, GM and Tom Brady
The annual NFL owners meetings give the media an opportunity to hear from owners not named Jerry Jones. In the case of Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis, that meant he had to address three high profile issues in his organization: his head coach Antonio Pierce, general manager Tom Telesco and co-owner Tom Brady.
Brady is currently broadcasting games for FOX so he's not involved in the day-to-day operations of the team, though he will be involved in the draft process. Davis envisions a time when Brady takes a much bigger role within the organization, but it doesn't sound like it will be anytime soon. According to The Athletic, Davis doesn't foresee Brady having a formal role until his FOX contract expires after the 2033 NFL season.
“When Tom was hired (as an analyst), I promised to Fox that we would not get in the way of Tom’s job and that he’s going to be one of the best announcers in the game,” Davis said. “Anything he does with the Raiders will be in the future, as far as that goes. Obviously, I talk to him all of the time and his input is greatly valued and will always be valued. We’ll see as time goes on how his role evolves.”
Davis has a slightly shorter timetable for his coach and GM, but he doesn't sound like he's ready for that either. While Davis says you can point the finger at him for the team's 2-11 start, you should also know that the guys he hired haven't been doing a great job.
“There’s a misconception that I’m making a lot of decisions on the football field, but I continue to tell y’all that I don’t. I delegate to the people who I hire. I give them goals. And then I get out of the way and let them try to do it and let the results speak for themselves. At this point, obviously, we’re not happy, but you have to go through the season and then we’ll re-evaluate. Right now, I’m not in that position of evaluating anything going forward.”
And evaluate he wil. In like a month. Via The Athletic:
“I don’t even want to talk about that right now,” Davis said. “We’re still playing through the season.”
Davis should have figured what's going on with two of those three people by the time the owners get together in Palm Beach at the end of March.