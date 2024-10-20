SI

Marquez Valdes-Scantling Schedules Visit With WR Room Decimated by Injuries

New Orleans needs something to plug the breach.

Valdes-Scantling is a free agent
Marquez Valdes-Scantling is on the hunt for his new football home. The receiver may not have Pro Bowls or All-Pro recognitions to point to, but his veteran (six years) and postseason (11 games, two Super Bowls) experience are valuable considerations for almost any team.

His first visit will be with the New Orleans Saints. Ian Rapoport reported that the Saints are bringing him in on Sunday to visit and work out on Monday. Local beat reporter Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.football confirmed the report.

Valdes-Scantling became available after the Buffalo Bills cut him to make room for Amari Cooper, who they acquired in a trade with the Cleveland Browns. Valdes-Scantling was seldom used, targeted just nine times in six games with Buffalo. But given his positive presence on two Super Bowl-winning teams with the Kansas City Chiefs, there's optimism he could plug in and fill a need for teams with less depth in the receiver room.

One such destination is New Orleans, but it's also a surprise the first team mentioned in connection with an MVS visit isn't the Kansas City Chiefs. While undefeated, they have lost Rashee Rice and Marquise Brown for the year due to injury and could use someone who has existing synergy with quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The Chiefs were a widely-predicted possible destination for Davante Adams before he was traded to the New York Jets.

The Saints need help too, though, having lost receiving yardage leader Rashid Shaheed for the year. They're also without Chris Olave temporarily due to a concussion.

New Orleans was interested in Adams as well, boasting both a need for receiver and one of Adams's former quarterbacks in Derek Carr. In the end, Adams reunited with Aaron Rodgers instead, and the Saints turn their interests elsewhere.

