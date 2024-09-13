Crucial Marquise Brown Injury Update Spotlights Rookie Chiefs WR Xavier Worthy
Just two weeks into the 2024 season, the Kansas City Chiefs are already facing reported uncertainty at the wide receiver position.
The Chiefs are placing wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown on the injured reserve list as he prepares to undergo surgery on his sternoclavicular joint, according to a Friday morning report from Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.
Per Matt Verderame of SI, Brown's injury will cost him the majority of the 2024 season.
If confirmed, Brown's situation is a tough blow for both the player—who signed a one-year contract with Kansas City on March 18—and his team. Throughout its dynastic recent run, the Chiefs have lacked in pass-catching depth beyond future Hall of Fame tight end Travis Kelce.
Brown's absence would presumably allow rookie wide receiver Xavier Worthy to step into a bigger role. The 28th pick in this year's draft caught two passes for 47 yards in Kansas City's season-opening 27–20 win over the Baltimore Ravens.
In five years in the NFL, Brown has caught 313 passes for 3,644 yards and 28 touchdowns in 72 games.