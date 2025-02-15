Marshawn Lynch Announced as New Cast Member for 'Euphoria' Season Three
HBO's hit teen drama Euphoria starring Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney is adding another big name to its call sheet—NFL legend Marshawn Lynch.
Lynch, as well as big-name additions Grammy Award-winning singer Rosalía and actor Kadeem Hardison, were revealed as new cast members on Friday. Darrell Britt-Gibson, Priscilla Delgado, James Landry Hébert, Anna Van Patten, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, and Toby Wallace will also join the series' next iteration.
"I'm hella juiced about the show and getting a chance to work with the people in front and behind the camera,” Lynch said, per HBO. “At the end of the day, I'm just thankful for the opportunity."
The show's third season, which only just began filming following its 2022 season two finale, is scheduled to premiere in 2026. It will feature a time jump that sees its main characters no longer in high school, per Deadline.
This is just the latest in acting credits for the Super Bowl-winning Lynch, who has played himself in multiple TV shows and movies such as Brooklyn Nine-Nine, 80 For Brady, and The League, but has also taken on character work with turns in 2023's Bottoms and three episodes of Westworld.