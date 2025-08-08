SI

Marshawn Lynch Is Latest Seattle Legend to Take Up Sports Photography

Portrait mode, landscape mode, Beastmode.

Mike Kadlick

Marshawn Lynch was seen photographing the Seahawks vs. Raiders game on Thursday.
Marshawn Lynch was seen photographing the Seahawks vs. Raiders game on Thursday. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Seahawks legend Marshawn Lynch is apparently the latest Seattle star to take up sports photography.

During the first quarter of the Seahawks vs. Raiders preseason game on Thursday night from Lumen Field, Lynch could be seen walking the sideline with a camera in hand—draped in a media vest—as running back George Holani crossed the goal line for a touchdown.

Take a look:

He now joins former Seattle Mariners greats Randy Johnson and Ken Griffey Jr., who have entered into photography careers as well. Like Lynch, Johnson has also been seen on NFL sidelines during games, while Griffey Jr. was recently snapping photos at golf's Masters Tournament.

What a fascinating coincidence.

