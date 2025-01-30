Marshawn Lynch Reveals What Pete Carroll Will Bring to the Raiders
Marshawn Lynch was already one of the biggest supporters of Pete Carroll joining the Las Vegas Raiders as their next coach. Lynch, who played under Carroll on the Seattle Seahawks from 2010 to '15 before spending two seasons with the Raiders, surprised Carroll at his introductory press conference on Monday and hilariously yelled "Raiders" during the presser.
Lynch grew up a Raiders fan, but has largely seen the team he rooted for as a kid struggle over the last two decades. The Raiders have made the playoffs just twice since 2002, and regularly are in the mix for top-10 draft picks over division titles or playoff appearances. Lynch expects his former NFL coach to be able to change some of the issues that have plagued the Raiders, starting with their culture.
"He back in his element," Lynch said of Carroll on his podcast, the Get Got Pod. "I know that one thing that will happen ... if one thing it will be a culture. He will come and set down a foundation and a culture. I'm not just talking about from the players, I'm talking about from the organization, the administrators, he find a way to get fans to rally behind him."
The biggest thing that resonated with Lynch from Carroll's introductory press conference was Carroll's desire to get Raiders fans back in the stadium to watch the team. The Raiders have recorded just one winning season since moving to Las Vegas and Lynch feels their home games are like away games due to opposing fans flocking to Allegiant Stadium. Carroll previously helped the Seattle Seahawks drive successful fan turnout during his tenure in the Pacific Northwest, with the Seahawks setting the Guinness World Record for crowd noise in 2013 (137.6 decibels).
Along with culture, Lynch knows Carroll will bring his signature enthusiasm to the Raiders. Lynch hilariously recalled during his days under Carroll with the Seahawks that his coach would have the same energy at practically any point of the day, whether he was working until 1 a.m. or when he was back into the facility less than five hours later.
On the field, Lynch expects Carroll to improve the Raiders in situational football. Lynch recalls Carroll always coming up with the wildest scenarios for the Seahawks to go over in practice.
"I used to be mad as f--- when we used to have to practice that," Lynch said. "Then that s--- happened in the very next game game and I'd be like, 'Man, how'd you know that was gonna happen?'"
Lynch said, "His attention to detail is what I feel the Raiders have been missing."