Marvin Harrison Jr. Fought Off Cardinals Defender for Unreal One-Handed Catch at Camp
Marvin Harrison Jr. looks ready to roll for his second season in the NFL.
The Cardinals wide receiver turned heads during training camp on Monday, pulling off an acrobatic, one-handed catch with a defensive back draped all over him. Denzel Burke was attempting to put the clamps on Harrison, but quickly resorted to tugging his jersey after the standout receiver got past him.
Despite the interference from Burke, Harrison showcased his sensational body control by leaping up and reeling in the catch with one hand before hitting the ground.
Have a look at the highlight-reel play from Harrison:
It certainly appears as if Harrison has been in the gym this offseason, as he's looking stronger than ever.
As a rookie, Harrison had lofty expectations, but didn't quite develop as strong a connection with Kyler Murray as anticipated. He finished his debut season with 62 catches on 116 targets for 885 yards and eight touchdowns, and now looks primed to surpass those marks in his second year in the offense.