Marvin Harrison Jr.'s Woes Continue With Costly Drop-Turned-Interception vs. Seahawks
Marvin Harrison Jr. has a drops problem.
The Cardinals' wide receiver has not been able to hold onto the football early into the 2025 season. After failing to come away with a wide open catch in Week 3 against the 49ers, Harrison had another bad drop during Arizona's prime time matchup against the Seahawks. This was one was even more costly.
Kyler Murray threw a perfect pass right into the hands of Harrison, who appeared to turn his head just before securing the football. Harrison bobbled the ball and was lit up by a Seahawks defender. The ball was intercepted by Ernest Jones IV, who capitalized on Harrison's inability to reel in the pass.
Whether Harrison is struggling with confidence, or his hands simply aren't at the level they need to be, something's gone awry with the former No. 4 pick. The Ohio State product was one of the most highly rated receiving prospects in recent memory, but he has not played the part during the first season-plus of his NFL career. He's one of a handful of ex-Buckeyes receivers now in the pros, and his former teammates aren't worried about his ability to re-discover his best form.
Fans were hoping he'd take a big step in year two, but Harrison has yet to have the impact they'd been longing for. Instead, he's struggled with basic catches, and now directly caused Murray's second turnover of the game.