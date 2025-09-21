Marvin Harrison Jr. Drops Easiest Catch He'll See All Day vs. 49ers
Marvin Harrison Jr. probably wants to go hide for a while.
During the second half of the Arizona Cardinals' matchup with the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Harrison had one of the more embarrassing drops you'll ever see from an NFL receiver.
The Cardinals had first-and-10 on their own 45-yard line when Kyler Murray dropped back and saw Harrison wide open downfield. He uncorked a perfect throw that hit Harrison right in the hands. Somehow, the 23-year-old failed to come up with it.
Video is below.
There is no one within five yards of him there and he just straight up dropped it.
NFL fans couldn't believe what they had just seen.
So far on the day, Harrison has one catch for six yards on four targets.
The Cardinals selected him with the fourth pick in the 2024 NFL draft and expected him to immediately be an elite receiver for Murray. Unfortunately that hasn't happened.
As a rookie last season, Harrison struggled at times and finished the season with 62 receptions for 885 yards and eight touchdowns. He only produced two 100-yard games and had only more than five catches twice. His career has been up and down, and this season has been no different so far.
The drop on Sunday just added to his misery.