Mason Crosby Retires With Green Bay Packers

Mason Crosby celebrates a game-winning field goal for the Packers in 2018.
Mason Crosby announced his retirement on Wednesday. Crosby, who was drafted by the Green Bay Packers in 2007, is retiring with the franchise, the Packers announced in a press release.

Crosby was taken in the sixth round of the '07 draft after spending four years with the Colorado Buffaloes. He was the Packers kicker through the 2022 season. Thanks to a few games with the Giants in 2023 he got to 400 regular season field goals in his career and will retire with the 15th most in NFL history.

When the Packers won Super Bowl XLV Crosby went 16-for-16 on extra points in the postseason and made three out of four field goals. He holds the record for consecutive postseason field goals made with 23.

According to the Packers Crosby walks away as the franchise leader in points, field goals, 50-yard field goals and extra points.

STEPHEN DOUGLAS

Stephen Douglas is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in media since 2008 and now casts a wide net with coverage across all sports. Douglas spent more than a decade with The Big Lead and previously wrote for Uproxx and The Sporting News. He has three children, two degrees and one now unverified Twitter account.

