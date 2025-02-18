Matt Eberflus Had A Simple Answer for What He Expects From His Dallas Cowboys Defense
After a rough stretch as the head coach of the Chicago Bears that saw him win just 14 games in two and a half seasons, Matt Eberflus is now the Dallas Cowboys' new defensive coordinator.
Eberflus's run with the Bears came to an abrupt end when he was fired after a brutal loss to the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving.
On Tuesday he was officially introduced in Dallas and he spoke about what his defensive philosophy is and what he wants to see from his defense. His message was a simple one: “We take the ball away. That’s what we do. We stop the run. We want to make exciting plays for our football team. That’s really what we do.”
Eberflus had success earlier in his coaching career when he served in a few roles on the defensive side for the Cowboys from 2011 to '17. DeMarcus Ware and Anthony Spencer were just a few former Dallas defensive stars who had big seasons working with Eberflus.
Cowboys fans hope he and new head coach Brian Schottenheimer will be able to turn around a franchise that missed the playoffs last season and hasn't won a postseason game since 2022.