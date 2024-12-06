Matt LaFleur Explains Pregame Fracas With 'Arrogant' Lions Fan: 'I've Never Seen That'
The Detroit Lions' 34–31 win over the Green Bay Packers on Thursday night was a heated affair long before the opening snap.
During the pregame festivities, a Lions fan taking part in an event on the field walked up to the Packers' sideline to talk smack. LaFleur yelled at him to go away, and his players stepped in to back up their coach.
"I’ve never been a part of something like that," LaFleur said after the game. "He was talking junk to our players, giving them the 'throat-slash' sign. And you know, you’re trying to deescalate it and then he gets in my face. I thought it was pretty unsportsmanlike. I’ve never seen that. I’ve been on many fields and usually they police that much better.
"I thought it was an arrogant fan who wanted to get part of the action. I would like to see security or something step in there and get him out of there. Because he shouldn’t be doing that."
Unfortunately for LaFleur, it ended up being a better night for that Lions fan.
Green Bay battled back from a 10–0 deficit and took a 28–24 lead early in the fourth quarter, but Detroit converted a risky fourth down in the final minute of regulation, leading to Jake Bates's game-winning field goal as time expired.
The Lions have had the Packers' number in recent years, winning six of their last seven matchups and sweeping the 2024 season series. With its franchise-record 11th straight win, Detroit secured a playoff berth for a second consecutive year.
Now 9–4 and in third place in the division, the Packers will look to hold onto their wild-card playoff spot in the NFC.