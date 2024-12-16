Matt LaFleur and Jordan Love Loved Packers Fans Showing Out for Seattle Road Game
The trek for home-located Green Bay Packers fans to Seattle, Wash. is not a short one. Cities separated by nearly 2,000 miles, it's a six-hour flight, a 28-hour drive, or a 2-day bus and train ordeal from Green Bay. Packers fans were undeterred by that daunting travel, with fans present enough to make "Go Pack Go" chants heard during Sunday night's game against the Seattle Seahawks, impacting the game so much it was a topic of conversation in postgame media availability.
"Definitely was not expecting that many Packer fans," Matt LaFleur said after the win. "This is a tough place to play, it's extremely loud, and I was shocked when our defense was on the field and I could hear our Packer fans. I definitely think that made a difference for us."
LaFleur admitted the likely reality for the Packers is that they'll have to play postseason games on the road, so it helps to have a fanbase that travels well.
Quarterback Jordan Love enjoyed it, too.
"[Hearing 'Go Pack Go' chants] was awesome, that's something that I don't think anybody will ever forget you know? Definitely, you know, the game started off loud but, you know, even from the get-go just seeing all those Packers fans there was awesome. And then obviously to have those 'Go Pack Go' chants run through the stadium was a great feeling."
"I think the guys did a good job communicating in the huddle and getting out and staying locked in with the snap count... But to that point, too, I think Packers fans did a great job showing out for this game, it was packed out with a lot of Packer fans which definitely helps [the noise factor] out."
Love relayed that an offside call against the Seahawks was thanks to a successful hard count, case in point for Packers fans being present enough to keep the home crowd noise to a minimum. That penalty gave the Packers a free play that Love leveraged for a 26-yard pass to Tucker Kraft.
Packers fans impacting the game at the home of the 12s was definitely not something we saw coming.