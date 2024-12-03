Matt Ryan Thinks Falcons Should Consider In-Game Switch to Michael Penix Jr.
One Atlanta Falcons legend thinks the franchise needs to consider a change.
After Kirk Cousins's awful performance in a loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, many around the NFL are calling for rookie Michael Penix Jr. to get a chance under center. Former Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan is now open to the idea.
In a 17-13 loss on Sunday, Cousins completed 24 of 39 passes for 245 yards, with no touchdowns and four interceptions. Those interceptions killed any chance of a Falcons comeback. Over the past three games, Cousins has failed to throw a touchdown pass but has racked up six interceptions. Atlanta has lost all three games.
During an appearance on Tuesday, Ryan said the team needed to consider making a change if things start badly this week against the Minnesota Vikings.
Ryan defended starting Cousins this week by saying, "I got asked this question before their bye week... I thought it was going to take a couple more weeks of poor performances. But, I look at what they're going against this week with Minnesota... I think you've gotta stick with Kirk."
But he added that Atlanta needed to be ready to make a switch if things went south. "If it goes bad and it's not kind of the first half that you want, I know Raheem [Morris] has said that he's not going to make a change at this point, I think they'd be apt to make an in-game change," Ryan said. "It's unfortunate because I think Kirk has been a really good player for a long time but he's just really struggled the last couple of weeks."
The Falcons signed Cousins to a four-year, $180 million contract this offseason that included $100 million in guaranteed money. Then they shocked the NFL world by selecting Penix with the eighth pick in the 2024 NFL draft. A quarterback controversy was inevitable after that decision.
If Cousins struggles again this week the calls for Penix will become deafening.