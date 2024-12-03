SI

Matt Ryan Thinks Falcons Should Consider In-Game Switch to Michael Penix Jr.

Ryan Phillips

Kirk Cousins has thrown six interceptions and no touchdown passes in the last three games.
One Atlanta Falcons legend thinks the franchise needs to consider a change.

After Kirk Cousins's awful performance in a loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, many around the NFL are calling for rookie Michael Penix Jr. to get a chance under center. Former Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan is now open to the idea.

In a 17-13 loss on Sunday, Cousins completed 24 of 39 passes for 245 yards, with no touchdowns and four interceptions. Those interceptions killed any chance of a Falcons comeback. Over the past three games, Cousins has failed to throw a touchdown pass but has racked up six interceptions. Atlanta has lost all three games.

During an appearance on Tuesday, Ryan said the team needed to consider making a change if things start badly this week against the Minnesota Vikings.

Ryan defended starting Cousins this week by saying, "I got asked this question before their bye week... I thought it was going to take a couple more weeks of poor performances. But, I look at what they're going against this week with Minnesota... I think you've gotta stick with Kirk."

But he added that Atlanta needed to be ready to make a switch if things went south. "If it goes bad and it's not kind of the first half that you want, I know Raheem [Morris] has said that he's not going to make a change at this point, I think they'd be apt to make an in-game change," Ryan said. "It's unfortunate because I think Kirk has been a really good player for a long time but he's just really struggled the last couple of weeks."

The Falcons signed Cousins to a four-year, $180 million contract this offseason that included $100 million in guaranteed money. Then they shocked the NFL world by selecting Penix with the eighth pick in the 2024 NFL draft. A quarterback controversy was inevitable after that decision.

If Cousins struggles again this week the calls for Penix will become deafening.

