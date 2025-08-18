Matthew Judon to Meet, Sign with Dolphins Ahead of 2025 Season
It sounds like Matthew Judon is returning to the NFL, and specifically the AFC East, in 2025.
According to KPRC2's Aaron Wilson, the pass rusher is meeting with the Miami Dolphins on Monday and, "barring anything unforeseen," is expected to sign with the club.
Judon was drafted by the Ravens out of Division II Grand Valley State in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL draft and earned two Pro Bowl nods across five seasons in Baltimore. He then signed with the Patriots in 2021 on a four-year, $56 million contract, spending three seasons in New England—earning two more Pro Bowl honors— before being traded to the Atlanta Falcons last August.
A four-time Pro Bowler, Judon has tallied 410 total tackles, 72 career sacks, and nine forced fumbles over his nine-year career.
The 32-year-old now joins a Dolphins team yearning for pass rush help. Miami tallied just 35 sacks last season, the sixth lowest in the NFL. They open the 2025 season on Sunday, Sept. 7 on the road against the Indianapolis Colts.