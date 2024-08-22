Matthew Stafford Gives C.J. Stroud Rave Reviews Ahead of Rams-Texans Clash
The Los Angeles Rams are set to close out their preseason slate with a matchup against the Houston Texans on Saturday at NRG Stadium. As such, two of the most intriguing quarterbacks in football could be taking the field opposite one another, at least for a little bit.
Although neither the Rams nor Texans have made any indication as to the availability of their starters for their final preseason clash, that didn't stop L.A. quarterback Matthew Stafford from showering Shroud with praise ahead of the showdown.
After practice on Thursday, Stafford, who has not taken the field yet during the preseason, was asked about the second-year quarterback and what about Stroud's game has most impressed him.
"I'm a huge fan of watching him play. He throws the ball with ease. Plays with like a really calm aggression, which I like," said Stafford before detailing Stroud's preseason touchdown pass to Tank Dell.
"... That's playing ball in an aggressive way, but smart. ... He plays at a really high level, especially for a young kid. They've got a lot of talent around him which is a lot of fun to watch, and he does a great job of getting his guys the ball."
Stroud is only entering his second season in the NFL, but after making the Pro Bowl as a rookie, he's clearly caught the eye of some of the league's most seasoned veterans. Count Stafford among them, as the 36-year-old had nothing but positives to note about Stroud.