Matthew Stafford Reportedly Reaches Decision on Playing 2025 Season With Rams

Stafford plans to return to the Rams next season according to a new report.

Blake Silverman

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Stafford calls a play against the Philadelphia Eagles in a 2025 NFC divisional round game at Lincoln Financial Field.
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Stafford calls a play against the Philadelphia Eagles in a 2025 NFC divisional round game at Lincoln Financial Field. / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Matthew Stafford reportedly plans to be back with the Los Angeles Rams next season. The 37-year-old quarterback said in his postseason press conference that he wanted to take some time to ponder his future, where he seems to have come to a decision according to a new report.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport spoke to Stafford's future plan to return on an episode of The Insiders Wednesday.

"My understanding is that Matthew Stafford does in fact plan to play next season," Rapoport said. "This is essentially what he communicated to the Rams. He wanted to take some time off and basically told them 'I feel good, I don't see why I wouldn't play.'"

Rapoport noted that the Rams will likely need to work out a new deal with Stafford, though. He's due $27 million next year, which is non-guaranteed. Stafford and the Rams restructured his contract before the 2024 season, which Rapoport noted is likely to happen again in 2025.

Los Angeles lost in the divisional round to the eventual NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles. Over the season, Stafford threw for 3,762 yards with 20 touchdowns to eight interceptions. Now, the Super Bowl LVI winner appears ready for a return to L.A. next season.

