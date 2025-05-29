Matthew Stafford Had Hilarious Response About Playing Flag Football in 2028 Olympics
Matthew Stafford doesn't think he'll be getting a call about the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.
On Thursday, the 37-year-old Los Angeles Rams quarterback was asked about the addition of flag football to the 2028 Games and whether he'd be interested in playing. He gave a hilarious response when asked if he'd like to be on Team USA.
"You talking about coaching, or what?" Stafford said with a laugh. "Sure. I mean, nobody's going to want me to but yeah, sure. It'd be fun. I'd coach."
Flag football teams at the international level only have rosters of 10 players, with five from each team on the field at a time. That means there are essentially no backups. Stafford is almost certainly correct that there will be other quarterbacks higher on the list than him.
While packing the roster with a dream team could set the United States up for failure, it's almost assuredly what will happen. NFL players will want the chance to win a gold medal, which means it's fully conceivable that guys like Patrick Mahomes, Justin Jefferson, Ja'Marr Chase and Christian McCaffrey would try to make the roster.
But hey, Stafford is right, he could step in as a coach.