Matthew Stafford Hilariously Recaps Failed Attempt to Block for Rams RB in Win vs. Saints
Let’s just say, this play won’t be landing on the career highlight reel for Matthew Stafford.
Through the halfway point of the 2025 NFL season, Stafford has cemented himself as an MVP candidate—just not for his blocking abilities.
During the third quarter of the Rams’ win over the Saints on Sunday, the 37-year-old veteran quarterback attempted to throw a block on cornerback Alontae Taylor for running back Blake Corum. While Stafford made an effort to get down the field for a block, his attempt might have slowed Taylor for a half second at best before Corum was tackled for a short gain.
“Getting ready? I threw the pads in there a little bit,” Stafford said of the attempted block after the game, prompting the press room to laugh. “I ran by Shawn Smith, the ref, after that and I was like, ‘I’m too old for this s—.’ He was like, ‘Smart decision, smart decision.’ I was like, ‘Man, I kinda took a lick there.’ I don’t know what I was doing, I was just playing.”
When Stafford wasn’t trying to level a defender with a block, he performed much better. He finished the game 24 for 32 with 281 yards and four touchdowns, his second straight game with at least four TDs after tossing five in the Rams’ win over the Jaguars. He’s now thrown at least three touchdowns in four of his last five games. Despite already having his bye week, Stafford entered the week as the NFL leader in touchdown passes. He’ll maintain that lead with his play on Sunday while the Rams extend their win streak to three games.