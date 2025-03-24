Matthew Stafford Offers Initial Thoughts on Rams Signing Davante Adams
The Los Angeles Rams brought in a new weapon for quarterback Matthew Stafford this offseason when they signed wide receiver Davante Adams to a two-year deal worth up to $44 million earlier in March. Over a month after announcing their plans to move on from longtime receiver Cooper Kupp, the Rams re-tooled the position by bringing in Adams.
Stafford shared some initial thoughts on the Rams bringing in Adams after helping lead the Rams Football Academy Girls Flag Spring Classic and USA Football Talent identification camp.
“I have a ton of respect for him, the way he goes about his business and the way he plays the game,” Stafford said, via Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times. “He’s been a big-time in this league for a long time, so happy to have him. I know he’s going to be a big addition to our team.”
Adams is expected to slot in as the Rams' new wide receiver two, behind Puka Nacua. Adams, a three-time All-Pro who previously played for the Green Bay Packers, Las Vegas Raiders and New York Jets, comes to the Rams having produced five straight 1,000-yard receiving seasons.
Though Stafford said it was "tough" to see the team move on from Kupp, Adams has been more available than Kupp in recent seasons as Kupp has dealt with multiple injuries over that span. With Stafford throwing the football, coach Sean McVay scheming the offense, and a strong supporting cast on the Rams offense, Adams should have the opportunity to excel, even at 32 years old.