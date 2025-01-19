Matthew Stafford Is Out There Throwing No-Look Passes Again
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford mixed in a no-look pass to Cooper Kupp as he was leading a game-winning drive in Super Bowl LVI.
On Sunday, he wasted no time employing the trickery again while marching the Rams down the field for a go-ahead first-quarter score. Stafford was able to freeze Eagles linebacker Nolan Smith Jr. long enough to allow Puka Nacua to break free over the middle for a 16-yard gain.
Doing that in the Super Bowl obviously gives Stafford to courage to try it any other time, and while the stakes in Philadelphia aren't quite as high, it would surprise no one if the veteran breaks it out again late in the game if needed.
Meteorologists are predicting things are about to get significantly more sloppy weather wise, so expect the degree of difficulty to go up a notch.