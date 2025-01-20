Matthew Stafford Not Certain of Future After Rams' Playoff Loss to Eagles
Matthew Stafford fell short of another comeback in the Los Angeles Rams' divisional round loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. The Rams were driving down the football field in the final minute of the game, trailing 28-22, but were unable to convert on a fourth down attempt, ending the game and the Rams' season.
For Stafford, this now wraps up his 16th NFL season and his fourth season with the Rams. Stafford will turn 37 years old next month, bringing his future into question.
Stafford did agree to a contract adjustment during the offseason, which essentially converted his contract to a one-year, $40 million deal. His contract included a $23.5 million guaranteed salary in 2024, a $12.5 million, and a $4 million March roster bonus, giving both sides the chance to re-assess this offseason.
After the Rams' loss, Stafford did not have any certain answers on his future. “As far as my future, it’s 30 minutes after the last game, so I’ll take some time to think about it. But I feel like I was playing some pretty good ball,” Stafford told the media.
When asked if he still has "good football" in him, Stafford replied: “Sure feels like it."
"I'll talk about my present," Stafford did say. "Proud to be associated with this group ... It was a hell of an effort all year to get to this point. Any time you play like this ... and come up short, it's even tougher."
During the 2024 season, Stafford helped rally the Rams from a 1-4 season to an NFC West title and the divisional round while throwing for 3,762 yards, 20 touchdowns, and eight interceptions.
Once an overlooked but talented passer on the Detroit Lions for over a decade, Stafford is now a Super Bowl champion and one of the most the respected quarterbacks in the NFL. He showed in a snowy game against the Eagles that he appears to have more left in the tank, but it will be his choice if he returns next season.