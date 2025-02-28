Rams to Meet With Matthew Stafford About His NFL Future
The Los Angeles Rams are expected to meet with quarterback Matthew Stafford on Friday to discuss what his future looks like with the team, The Athletic's Dianna Russini reported.
This comes after the Rams granted Stafford permission last week to speak to other teams about his value around the league. Multiple teams have shown interest in Stafford since then, including the Las Vegas Raiders and the New York Giants, who have both reportedly discussed signing the veteran quarterback to contracts worth $90 million to $100 million in guaranteed money.
In the original report by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, he noted that having Stafford gauge his value among other teams will make it "easier" to get a new contract signed and to keep him in Los Angeles. And, it's important to note that the two sides agreed to an adjusted contract before the 2024 season, and it needed to be addressed again before the '25 season.
It's unclear at this point what the Rams will decide to do with Stafford moving forward. Rams coach Sean McVay shared recently that he would love to have Stafford return as their quarterback, but there's "layers" to the situation.
A decision will be made on Stafford relatively soon, though, thanks to the Friday meeting scheduled.